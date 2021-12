Huff and baby (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to AUDACY Country WUSN (US99)/CHICAGO morning co-host AUSTIN HUFF and his wife, MEREDITH, who welcomed their first child, a daughter, on DECEMBER 18th.

In a blog post, HUFF wrote, “The miracle of childbirth is more fascinating than waiters at SONIC who know how to roller skate.”

Congratulate him here.

