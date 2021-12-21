Hope For The Holidays

In its second year, MUSICIANS ON CALL's "Hope For The Holidays" is sending holiday messages of hope to patients, families and frontline caregivers in more than 5,000 hospitals from celebrities including SOFIA CARSON, LESTER HOLT, KING CALAWAY, KATY PERRY, BILLY PORTER, OLIVIA RODRIGO, AMANDA SHIRES, CAITLYN SMITH, BRYCE VINE, X AMBASSADORS and others. The programming also includes a virtual concert hosted by CASSADEE POPE featuring LAUREN ALAINA, MICHAEL BUBLÉ, KELLY CLARKSON, GAVIN DEGRAW, BRETT ELDREDGE, GRACE GAUSTAD, NORAH JONES, CYNDI LAUPER, MADDIE & TAE, REBA MCENTIRE, LESLIE ODOM JR., JON PARDI, TEDDY SWIMS, SWITCHFOOT and more. The concert will be available on-demand throughout the month of DECEMBER. In addition, there is a “Merry Mix” holiday playlist available on AMAZON MUSIC with a variety of seasonal classics and hits.

“Hospitals are a tough place to be this time of year, but we know a dose of holiday music is exactly what’s needed to help lift spirits," said MUSICIANS ON CALL President & CEO PETE GRIFFIN. "MUSICIANS ON CALL is honored to be joined by such incredible artists to put smiles on the faces of adult and pediatric patients, veterans and caregivers everywhere. Thanks to sponsors like CITI and the AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION, who believe so strongly in the healing power of music, we are proud to host the largest virtual holiday concert exclusively for hospitals.”

“We are honored to continue our support for MUSICIANS ON CALL and this important cause, Hope for there Holidays," said CITI Interim CMO TINA DAVIS. "The pandemic continues to impact all of us, but it has disproportionately impacted vulnerable groups, including our country’s hospitalized patients and their caregivers. CITI is deeply proud to help spread the healing power of music this holiday season to all those who tune in to this special virtual concert."

For more information, visit www.musiciansoncall.org/hope4holidays.

« see more Net News