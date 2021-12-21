-
WAHR Star 99.1 Moves Host Leeann From Mornings To Midday
by DC Rahe
December 21, 2021 at 10:05 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Beginning MONDAY JANUARY 3rd, FRANKLY MEDIA AC WAHR (STAR 99.1)/HUNTSVILLE, AL moves LEEANN from co-hosting the Early Morning Crew for over five years to hosting Middays (10a-2p ET). LEEANN is also responsible for all production for the cluster that includes WRTT AND WLOR.
GM KEVIN DANIELS, co-hosts Early Morning Crew, stated "It's ts hard to find that one person in the mornings you click with, and LEEANN was that one person. LEEANN will be missed dearly by me and our listeners in the morning’’