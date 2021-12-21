Kevin And Leeann

Beginning MONDAY JANUARY 3rd, FRANKLY MEDIA AC WAHR (STAR 99.1)/HUNTSVILLE, AL moves LEEANN from co-hosting the Early Morning Crew for over five years to hosting Middays (10a-2p ET). LEEANN is also responsible for all production for the cluster that includes WRTT AND WLOR.

GM KEVIN DANIELS, co-hosts Early Morning Crew, stated "It's ts hard to find that one person in the mornings you click with, and LEEANN was that one person. LEEANN will be missed dearly by me and our listeners in the morning’’

