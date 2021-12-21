Bologna

BOSTON PUBLIC RADIO WGBH News (89.7) has named JAMIE BOLOGNA as executive producer beginning on MONDAY, JANUARY 10th. BOLOGNA comes from WBUR, where he was the senior producer and studio director of RADIO BOSTON. He will work with hosts MARGERY EAGAN and JIM BRAUDE.

“As GBH News continues to focus on delivering audiences the most interesting and distinctive local stories of the day, JAMIE will bring fresh vision to one of our most popular programs,” said GBH GM/News PAM JOHNSTON. “I’m delighted that our nationwide search ended locally, with an accomplished and award-winning journalist who has deep professional roots in the region and in public media.”

BOLOGNA has been honored with two regional EDWARD R. MURROW awards for his work in writing and reporting, and news documentary work. He also won recognition from the PUBLIC MEDIA JOURNALISTS ASSOCIATION (formerly PRNDI) for his work on a podcast about the trail of BOSTON MARATHON bomber DZHOKHAR TSARNAEV.

