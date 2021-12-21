(PC: ShutterStock/Featureflash Photo Agency)

The NEW YORK POST reports, TEXAS trio ZZ TOP is selling its music catalog to investment firm KKR and record company BMG for $50 million. The deal includes 15 albums released over a 50-year span, including the commercial breakthrough “TRES HOMBRES” in 1973, “DEGÜELLO,” “EL LOCO,” “ELIMINATOR,” “AFTERBURNER,” “RECYCLER” and “ANTENNA.”

For 51 years, the band comprised vocalist-guitarist BILLY GIBBONS, drummer FRANK BEARD and vocalist-bassist DUSTY HILL, until HILL's death in 2021.





