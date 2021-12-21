Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan

CHRISSIE HYNDE will perform a livestream holiday event, filmed at LONDON's historic ROYAL OPERA HOUSE, "CHRISSIE HYNDE & Co. Sing BOB DYLAN (And Other Songs)." The concert premieres SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26th, at 3p (EST)/12p (PST), with on-demand viewing available through MONDAY JANUARY 3rd at 2:59a (EST). Tickets are available via VEEPS exclusively here.

HYNDE will perform songs from her latest album, "Standing In The Doorway: CHRISSIE HYNDE Sings BOB DYLAN," alongside classics from her ex-, RAY DAVIES, CHARLES TRENET, HOAGY CARMICHAEL and her own catalog. HYNDE will be joined for the stripped-back, intimate performance by PRETENDERS guitarist JAMES WALBOURNE, keyboardist CARWYN ELLIS, and upright bassist DANNY WILLIAMS.

"Standing In The Doorway: CHRISSIE HYNDESings BOB DYLAN is available now via BMG. The nine-track collection includes such DYLAN songs as “You’re a Big Girl Now,” “Love Minus Zero / No Limit,” “Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight,” and “Every Grain Of Sand,” recorded last year during lockdown by HYNDE and bandmate JAMES WALBOURNE. The album was made almost exclusively via text message, with WALBOURNE recording initial musical ideas on his phone and then sending it off to HYNDE to add her vocal. The new versions were then mixed by multiple GRAMMY-winning producer/engineer/mixer TCHAD BLAKE. before originally premiering via THE PRETENDERS’ official YOUTUBE channel.

The intimate process behind making the album is captured in "Tomorrow Is A Long Time," a new documentary by EMMY-winning filmmakers MICHAEL NUNN and BILLY TREVITT. The film had its long-awaited U.S. premiere earlier this month via AXS TV.

