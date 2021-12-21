'The Day Ones'

SOUNDCLOUD has released its first-ever narrative film produced as part of the “FIRST ON SOUNDCLOUD" 2021 artist accelerator program and it’s available to stream now on firston.soundcloud.com and YOUTUBE.

“The Day Ones” is a story about friendship, community, growth, and the power of music, The film follows ASSATA and CHRISTIAN, childhood best friends at a major turning point in their lives. Before saying goodbye, they spend their last evening together at their favorite local party in L.A., where they encounter various “FIRST ON SOUNDCLOUD” artists, including live performances.

“The Day Ones” features SOFAYGO’s performance of “Off The Map,” CHARMAINE’s “Bad Bitch Mentality (BBM),” KID QUILL’s f“90s kids” and OTIS KANE’s “Sweet Sensation,” and more,giving new and "Day One” fans the opportunity to experience the artists in a new light through narrative scores, immersive performances, and cinematic cameos.

Launched earlier this year, “FIRST ON SOUNDCLOUD” is an artist accelerator program focused on dedicated investment in a group of future music stars, co-creating each artist’s early career milestones to help drive their long-term success. This year’s program was centered around breakout featured artists CHARMAINE, ELA MINUS, SOFAYGO, KID QUILL, LOURZ, OTIS KANE, PA SALIEU, PAYDAY and SOFIA MILLS.

“The Day Ones” is written by JOSH WILDER and LACEY JEKA, produced by ARTCLASS, and directed by JAMS x BASH.

