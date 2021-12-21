Moore (Photo: Cody Villalobos)

THE VALORY MUSIC CO. artist JUSTIN MOORE joins SIGNAL MEDIA Sports KABZ (103.7 THE BUZZ)/LITTLE ROCK as co-host of its weekday MORNING MAYHEM show. The Country star will be teamed with BUZZ personalities DAVID BAZZEL, ROGER SCOTT and R.J. HAWK on the a.m. drive show effective THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30th. The show is re-branding as MORNING MAYHEM from its previous title, THE SHOW WITH NO NAME, currently hosted by BAZELL, SCOTT and TOMMY SMITH.

The new show will debut with a live broadcast from TAMPA, FL, the site of the ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS’ 2022 OUTBACK BOWL game against the PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS on NEW YEAR’S DAY. An avid sports fan, MOORE has previously appeared on the SEC NETWORK and ESPN, as well as many times as a guest on THE BUZZ.

Said MOORE, “Long before my success in Country music, I was a die-hard fan of all ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS sports. Growing up in ARKANSES, you learn to love the RAZORBACKS early. No matter what part of the state you’re from, you’re born calling the Hogs. Now I have an outlet for talking about my team.

“I’m thrilled to be part of a show that is dedicated to just talking about life in ARKANSAS – whether that be spirited debates about RAZORBACK sports or other topics of interest to listeners,” he added. “But make no mistake, my music career will always be a priority.”

KABZ GM JUSTIN ACRI said, “JUSTIN is known the world over for his music, but he’s most proud of being from ARKANSAS. He has an international fan following across multiple platforms that we believe will help to grow our audience and bring energy to morning radio.”

“JUSTIN has a dynamic personality, which is essential when you’re helping wake up listeners at 6 a.m.,” said BAZZEL. “His knowledge of the RAZORBACKS is encyclopedic, and his love for the state of ARKANSAS is as genuine as it is infectious. And, while JUSTIN is a Country superstar, he is also a husband and father who loves his family and state. I can’t wait for our listeners to get to know him on a more personal level.”

The show will air from 6-10a (CT).

