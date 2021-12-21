Audacy Serves

AUDACY DALLAS and HOUSTON raised over $640,000 for TEXAS CHILDREN'S NATIONAL, part of the CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS, through a pair of radiothons. Regional MEXICAN KMVK (LA GRANDE 107.5)/DALLAS raised $357,245 as part of their annual “LA GRANDE RADIOTHON." SPANISH KLOL (MEGA 101.FM)/HOUSTON tallied $288,099 during their annual “MEGA RADIOTHON.” last week.

AUDACY SPANISH Format Captain JIMMY GONZALEZ stated, “Even in particularly challenging times, the HISPANIC community answered the call to support the great efforts of the CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK. We are so proud to join them in making a meaningful difference for these children and their families through the hospitals and their awe-inspiring mission.”

“LA GRANDE RADIOTHON” and “MEGA RADIOTHON” are a part of AUDACY SERVES, the company’s social impact platform that raises awareness of social issues and brings communities together for good.

« back to Net News