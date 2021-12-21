'Tad & Drex' Deliver

COX MEDIA GROUP AC WSB (B98.5)/ATLANTA gave 15 lucky families a holiday to remember, with “TAD & DREX’s Merry Little CHRISTMAS.”

Morning hosts TAD LAMIRE, DREX RENER and KARA LEIGH asked B98.5 listeners to nominate families in need who deserved a “Merry Little CHRISTMAS.”

Each family provided a list comprised of a range of items specific to each child including art supplies, family games, clothing, musical instruments, dolls, books and more. By giving these families one less thing to worry about this Christmas, B98.5 made the holiday brighter for some very deserving children.

You can read about the 2021 Merry Little CHRISTMAS families at B985.com.

Added COX MEDIA GROUP VP/Audience & Operations CHRIS EAGAN, “The B98.5 team has come together to make sure that children have exactly what they asked for under the tree on CHRISTMAS morning. The power of local radio is showcased every year through the Merry Little CHRISTMAS program and we are honored to have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of these ATLANTA area families this holiday season.”

