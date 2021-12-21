Nick Broomfield

U.S. audiences will finally get a chance to view NICK BROOMFIELD's controversial documentary, "Last Man Standing: SUGE KNIGHT And The Murders Of BIGGIE & TUPAC" on the STARZ channel DECEMBER 23rd. The film is a companion to BROOMFIELD's 2002 "TUPAC & BIGGIE."

The feature includes newly sourced footage taken at the time of the rap icons’ killings as well as evidence that suggests direct involvement of elements of the LAPD in the murder of NOTORIOUS B.I.G. outside the PETERSEN MUSEUM. The documentary, produced by COMPTON resident PAM BROOKS, who had earlier worked with BROOMFIELD on his 2014 doc, "Tales Of The Grim Sleeper," a look at gang culture and DEATH ROW RECORDS kingpin SUGE KNIGHT.

BROOMFIELD stated, “After finishing 'BIGGIE & TUPAC' in 2002, I became increasingly troubled by the treatment of LAPD detective RUSSELL POOLE, who had come up with evidence that LAPD officers were involved in the hit on BIGGIE.” Poole, who suffered a massive heart attack in 2015 and died during a meeting at LA SHERIFF’s DEPT. headquarters, claimed that KNIGHT, affiliated with the MOB PIRUS faction of the BLOODS street gang, had LAPD officers in his employ and that they played a direct role in the murder of NOTORIOUS B.I.G.

BROOMFIELD adds, “It was a tragic end that RUSSELL didn’t deserve. However, a few years later people stated talking more freely after SUGE was sentenced.”

KNIGHT is serving a 28-year sentence for manslaughter in connection with the hit and run death of music executive TERRY CARTER in the parking lot of a COMPTON fast food restaurant used as a location in the filming of "Straight Outta COMPTON," the 2015 biopic that tells the story of the rise of N.W.A. KNIGHT’s personal saga. from early childhood through his current incarceration is detailed in "Last Man Standing." He will not be eligible for parole until 2034. Said BROOMFIELD, “Now that SUGE KNIGHTt’s behind bars, a lot of people are coming forward that were, frankly, frightened of getting killed before.”

The film presents a chilling account of the events surrounding the murders of both TUPAC in LAS VEGAS and BIGGIE in L.A. almost exactly six months later, and the role SUGE KNIGHT played in both. The film was released earlier this year in the U.K., where it was critically lauded.

Producer PAM BROOKS explored the film’s underlying theme. “It’s about closure, basically,” she stated. “It was crucial how SUGE KNIGHT crewed up with the LAPD and that just shows you how lowlife they are for a little bit of change. They make good money, but it just shows you how it’s about control. It’s all about control.”

BROOMFIELD has directed more than three dozen documentaries dating back to the 1970s. including documentaries "KURT & COURTNEY" ('98) and "WHITNEY Can I Be Me" (2017).









