We The Kingdom Performs

Two-time GRAMMY-Nominated WE THE KINGDOM is set to perform "Silent Night" on FOX & FRIENDS on DECEMBER 24th. The song is featured on the band's A FAMILY CHRISTMAS EP which includes six festive tracks produced entirely by the group. Throughout the project, they are joined by MAVERICK CITY MUSIC, CHRIS TOMLIN, and DANTE BOWE. Additionally, the "Silent Night" track is featured as part of the record-breaking film CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS.

The DOVE AWARDS "Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year," WE THE KINGDOM is comprised of brothers ED and SCOTT CASH, ED's children FRANNI RAE CASH CAIN and MARTIN CASH, and close family friend ANDREW BERGTHOLD, who all came together as musicians during a life-changing YOUNG LIFE experience.

