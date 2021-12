New Chairman & Officers For 2022

The WOMENS MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION (WMBA) has announced its 2022 officers, committee chairwomen and class of 2022:

KATE MALONE (Producer & Songwriter)

TEEA GOANS (Singer/Songwriter)

RACHEL BUCHANAN (THE AMG)

ABBY SCHNEIDER (SAYLES EGAN)

LEAH HUDSON BINKERD (BANNER MUSIC)

ASHLEY NEGRILLO (MAVERICK)

ALYSSA HOFFMAN (PLA MEDIA)

HALEY MONTGOMERY (ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC)

HANA KAHN (Musician, Marketing & Branding Consultant)

MADELINE NUGENT (Singer/Songwriter)

TAYLOR DAY (RED STREET RECORDS)

LAUREN DAVIS (CONCORD)

STEPHANIE EATHERLY (SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE)

SALINA VIKTORIA SOLOMON (Artist, Songwriter, Social Media Consultant)

SARAH BERTRAND (UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE)

LAUREN CONKLIN JOHNSON (TURNTABLE MUSIC)

STEPHANIE ORR BUTTREY (COUNTRYWIRED INC.)

KRIS DANIELS (AUDACY)

NICOLE SHERWOOD (BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP)

ELIZABETH GARDNER (ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC)

HALEY WEBSTER (THE ORCHARD)

RHONDA FORLAW ADKINS (RHONDA & COMPANY)

JOSIE BISTO (GLOBAL SONGWRITERS CONNECTION)

MACKENZIE ADKINS (RHONDA & COMPANY)

EMILEE GRISSOM (TRANSPARENT PRODUCTIONS)

HAYLIE AMERICH (WILES + TAYLOR & CO.)

Additionally, the organization recently elected new officers: MELISSA FLAXMAN (Pres.), VIRGINIA BRICK (VP), DIXIE HYDRICK (Sec.) and LIZZY STONE (Treasurer). Committee Chairwomen for 2022 are AURA GUADAGNO and AIMEE GRAHAM (Events & Education Co-Chairs), and ERIN FLIGEL, and AMY GELLICK (Marketing & Membership Co-Chairs). The 2022 events will begin on TUESDAY, JANUARY 18th with Global Songwriters Connection Pres. SHEREE SPOLTORE.

The WMBA Board is led by Chairwoman BRANDI SIMMS (MOOTV, MOO CREATIVE & THE STEEL MILL), and includes LINDSEY CLARK (DEATONFLANIGEN PRODUCTIONS), AMERY FRIDENSTINE (ABOVE BOARD CONSULTING), CAMEO CARLSON (MTHEORY NASHVILLE), MARY CATHERINE KINNEY (SPOTIFY) and Legal Counsel LAUREN SPAHN (SHACKELFORD, BOWEN, MCKINLEY, & NORTON LLP).

The WOMEN’S MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION is a 501(c)6 nonprofit membership organization dedicated to fostering opportunities for women within the music industry through education, networking, industry involvement and community service. Click here for more information about WMBA.

