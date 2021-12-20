Limited 'Small Stage Series'

SIRIUSXM will launch a new limited series featuring 16 exclusive live performances from top artists in cities from coast to coast, captured in 2021. "Small Stage Series" will feature performances from ALICIA KEYS, BRANDI CARLILE, COLDPLAY, DAVE MATTHEWS, ED SHEERAN, GLASS ANIMALS, H.E.R., J BALVIN, J. COLE, JASON ALDEAN, KANE BROWN, KENNY CHESNEY, NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, SHAGGY, THE GO-GO’S, and TWENTY ONE PILOTS. Performances took place at the world-famous APOLLO THEATER in NEW YORK CITY, NEW ORLEANS’ TIPITINA’S, LA’s legendary venues on the SUNSET STRIP, THE WHISKY A GO GO, THE ROXY, and more.

"Small Stage Series" will be available for one week, beginning DECEMBER 28th and run through JANUARY 4 via satellite on Channel 104 and on the SXM App.

« see more Net News