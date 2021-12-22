Requesting Stay Of FCC's Foreign Sponsorship ID

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB), the MULTICULTURAL MEDIA, TELECOM AND INTERNET COUNCIL (MMTC) and the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB) have filed a request with the US COURT OF APPEALS for the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA Circuit requesting the COURT stay the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (FCC) order mandating disclosures for foreign government-sponsored programming.

The organizations previously filed a lawsuit with the COURT challenging the FCC's order. In their brief filed, the organizations argued that the FCC lacks the authority to impose the investigatory requirements mandated by the order, lacked justification for its rules and failed to address the problems with undisclosed foreign governmental programming on cable systems and the Internet, which is where the issue primarily exists.

In the FCC order, broadcasters, which collectively have many thousands of contracts for the lease of time to air programming, would need to determine and announce whether the sponsor of programming is a foreign governmental entity or its agent. These determinations would be required even if the leased programming (such as an infomercial or local religious broadcast) poses no colorable risk of foreign sponsorship.

Broadcasters would also need to conduct inquiries and investigations at the time any lease is initially entered into and repeat them every time that same lease (with the same, already-investigated party) is renewed. Stations also must memorialize those inquiries and investigations and maintain that documentation.

The new regulations authorized by the FCC's order are imposed only upon broadcasters, even though the problem that the COMMISSION purports to address, the failure to identify a foreign government entity that is the source of the programming, is almost entirely associated with satellite and cable channels and, above all, with social media and the Internet.

The request asks the COURT to stay the effective date of the FCC’s Report and Order, Sponsorship Identification Requirements for Foreign Government-Provided Programming, pending the completion of judicial review. Petitioners sought a stay of the Order pending appeal from the FCC on SEPTEMBER 10th, 2021. The FCC denied the request on DECEMBER 8th, 2021, and thus Petitioners now seek relief in this COURT.





