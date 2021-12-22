'Life’s Big Win' Benefit

KASKADE is set to headline the CHANDLER KIMBALL FOUNDATION's LIFE'S BIG WIN concert at TEMPE, AZ's SUNBAR, SATURDAY, JANUARY 15th. Proceeds will go to ARIZONA-based nonprofit that raises awareness of CHRONIC TRAUMATIC ENCEPHALOPATHY (cte) in youth. The lineup for the event will also include performances from the EXPENDABLES and BARDZ, along with appearances from DR. BENNET OMALUand former ARIZONA CARDINAL, ERIC HILL.

The CHANDLER KIMBALL FOUNDATION was founded in honor of ARIZONA native CHANDLER KIMBALL to raise awareness of (CTE), a brain disease caused by repeated blows to the head including concussive and sub-concussive hits. KIMBALL, who played tackle football from the age of nine, began to develop CTE symptoms in his early twenties and as his condition began to rapidly decline, his family sought treatment with therapists and specialists. Despite these efforts, CHANDLER succumbed to this preventable disease and took his own life on JANUARY 15th, 2019.

“We are incredibly grateful to KASKADE for headlining the first annual LIFE’S BIG WIN event and for helping us to raise awareness of CTE and the dangers of youth tackle football. CHANDLER was a big KASKADE fan and saw his shows and met him multiple times. CHANDLER’s love for music and his connection to KASKADE make this a perfect fit for this event and our cause.”

