DJ E-Rock & Diana Michelle

SUPERADIO NETWORK is offering a commercial-0free download of “RADIO BASSMENT” for airing this NEW YEAR'S EVE. Hosted by DJ E-ROCK along with co-host DIANA MICHELLE, “RADIO BASSMENT NEW YEAR'S 2022" is a two hour, music-intensive, hit-driven mix show specially produced for occasion, featuring the top hip-hop hits of the year.

The free download, fully produced, ready to go with no commercials, allows stations the chance to enjoy the holidays and not worry about what to program on NEW YEAR'S EVE. Available in hosted or non-hosted versions.

If you're interested in making “RADIO BASSMENT NEW YEAR'S 2022" part of your radio station's NEW YEAR'S celebration, contact KEITH ELLIOTT at keith@radiobassment.com or RAPHAEL GEORGE at raphael@superadio.com.

