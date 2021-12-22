Under The House Microscope.

Rep. CAROLYN B. MALONEY, the Chairwoman of the COMMITTEE ON OVERSIGHT AND REFORM; Rep. JAMES COMER, the Ranking Member of the COMMITTEE, Rep. KEVIN BRADY, Rep. AL GREEN and Rep. BILL PASCRELL JR. sent a letter to LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT President/CEO MICHAEL RAPINO. requesting information regarding the tragic events of the ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL in HOUSTON on NOVEMBER 5th, 2021, when a stampede crushed concertgoers, killing 10 people and injuring hundreds more. LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT was the concert promoter reportedly responsible for “planning, staffing, putting up money, securing permits, finding vendors, communicating with local agencies,” for ASTROWORLD FESTIVALl.

The MEMBERS wrote, “Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL. For instance, reports indicate that security and medical staff were inexperienced or ill-equipped to deal with mass injuries. Some attendees stated that the placement of barricades made it difficult to escape. Experts have stated that ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL organizers failed to heed warning signs.”

The tragedy at ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL follows a long line of other tragic events and safety violations involving LIVE NATION, according to the letter. The company has been fined or sued numerous times over safety issues at previous events, including other incidents involving surging fans or stampedes.

“We are deeply saddened by the deaths that occurred at Astroworld Festival and are committed to investigating what went wrong to inform possible reforms that could prevent future tragedies,” the Members added.

The Members requested information by JANUARY 7th, 2022, regarding the roles and responsibilities for ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL, security planning for the event, and the steps LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT took after being made aware that law enforcement had declared the event a “mass casualty event.”

The Members also requested a briefing on these issues on JANUARY 12th, 2022.

