Elton John Picks His 2021 Faves

ELTON JOHN, who hosts APPLE MUSIC 1’s "ROCKET HOUR" and is a crate-digger extraordinaire, took a look back over the past year and picked the favorite tracks he played on his show in 2021. In a new playlist, he takes us track by track through some of his selections.

Listen to ELTON JOHN's "ROCKET HOUR" radio show live on SATURDAYS or on demand on APPLE MUSIC 1.

Here are some of his selections and comments:

SAM FENDER, “Seventeen Going Under”: The title track of his brand-new record, which is setting the charts on fire and is my favorite album of the year.

ARLO PARKS, "Hope": ARLO PARKS has had a fantastic year. Her album "Collapsed In Sunbeams" won the MERCURY PRIZE, BEST NEW ARTIST at the BRITs, and she's been nominated for two GRAMMYS. This is a track from the album.

BERWYN, “I’d Rather Die Than Be Deported": BERWYN was a guest on my show. He's amazing. I really love him. This is a track from his second mixtape, "TAPE 2/FOMALHAUT." He was born in TRINIDAD, but moved to the UK as a youngster, and he's going to have a fantastic year next year.

TAI VERDES, "we would have some cute kids": TAI VERDES is a 26-year-old musician and TIKTOK star who grew up in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. One of my tips for big things next year.

LAURA MVULA, “Church Girl”: LAURA MVULA was another guest on our show in APRIL, and this track comes from her album "Pink Noise." I just love LAURA MVULA, always have. LAURA MVULA is a true original in my book.

HEN OGLEDD, "Farewell": HEN OGLEDD is RICHARD DAWSON and HEN OGLEDD means "the Old North" -- the CELTIC region comprising SOUTHERN SCOTLAND and NORTHERN ENGLAND in the early middle ages. I don't know if that's of any use to you, but this track is fabulous.

