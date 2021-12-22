NAB Show Coming to N.Y.

NAB Show N.Y. returns to NEW YORK CITY OCTOBER 19th-20th, 2022 at JAVITS CENTER, with a reimagined experience that focuses on connecting people to the technology and the tactical and actionable insight, strategies and skills they need now to navigate the fast-changing media and entertainment industry.

Produced by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS, NAB Show N.Y. is a more intimate opportunity for the broadcast, media and entertainment industry to present and discover product updates, new applications and workflow efficiencies to deliver superior audio and video experiences.

Additional details, including registration, will be available in the coming months. Visit NABShowNY.com to learn more.



Please contact NAB Communications, btrate@nab.org, with questions.

