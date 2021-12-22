Stakes, Lacey & Szoke Inducted On 100th Anniversary

URBAN ONE News/Talk/Sports WBT/CHARLOTTE announced the induction of JOHN STOKES, BOB LACEY and JIM SZOKE into the station's HALL OF FAME yesterday morning on "The BO THOMPSON MORNING SHOW," marking the fabled outlet's 100th anniversary on the air.

The three will be inducted at the station’s 100th anniversary ceremony on APRIL 9th, 2022. WBT HOF members H.A. THOMPSON and JOHN HANCOCK were on hand for the announcement.

STOKES joined WBT in SEPTEMBER 1987 as the station’s News Director. For over 30 years, STOKES anchored the news in morning drive on the station, covering everything from the PTL scandal to HURRICANE HUGO to the SEPTEMBER 11th terrorist attacks. The original announcement of STOKES’ induction into the WBT HALL OF FAME was made upon his retirement from the station in 2019, but the celebration was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LACEY began his career at WBT in 1972 as one of the youngest regular on-air personalities ever on the station. Soon after, he began hosting the groundbreaking night-time talk show, “LACEY Listens.” Three years later, he was promoted to host mornings, where he and partner HAROLD JOHNSON brought an edgy, modern sound to start the station’s daily lineup before moving on to television.

Arriving at WBT in 1986, SZOKE later became the station’s Sports Director during a time of major growth for the region’s sports market, including the launches of CHARLOTTE’s NBA and NFL franchises. In 1993, he helped secure the flagship station broadcast rights for WBT and two years later, he was named to the first-ever CAROLINA PANTHERS radio network crew, a role he still holds today.

The only member of the 100th anniversary class in the WBT HALL OF FAME still actively on the air at the station, SZOKE was shocked with the announcement of his inclusion into the station’s hallowed group.

« see more Net News