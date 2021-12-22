Let AccuRadio Be Your Santa

ACCURADIO has built what it is calling "the world’s largest collection of CHRISTMAS songs."

The company has created 100 channels of CHRISTMAS and holiday-themed music in every imaginable genre, theme and mood.

That’s 17,000 CHRISTMAS songs on one channel, available for a single click via the AccuRadio app or at www.AccuRadio.com.

Commented ACCURADIO CEO KURT HANSON, “Years ago, I started ACCURADIO, now with its incredible array of channels, because I was tired of traditional radio stations playing the same songs over and over. It’s even worse at CHRISTMAS time, with FM stations typically playing a short playlist of about 200 songs over and over again. Maybe we’ve gone overboard with our 17,000-song channel, but what’s the CHRISTMAS season without some extra joy and generosity?

“We’ve got music for tree trimming, for holiday cocktail parties, for holiday cooking and cleaning, or for relaxing on the couch with a hot toddy. We customize channels by genre, artist, decade, feel and moment — all 100% free. We know other music services have CHRISTMAS stations, but we’re doing it bigger and better because our listeners are the best and we want to thank them for their loyalty.”

See ACCURADIO’s complete list of holiday-themed radio channels here.

