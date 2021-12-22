Prospero (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of longtime FOREVER MEDIA Country WFGE (BIG FROGGY 101)/STATE COLLEGE, PA OM/PD and afternoon air personality CHRIS PROSPERO, who died on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21st. He had been with the station since 2006.

A post on the station’s FACEBOOK page YESTERDAY (12/22) penned, in part, by co-worker PAT URBAN, said, “Last night, we lost our friend and colleague, CHRIS PROSPERO, a.k.a. ‘BOSS FROG.’ CHRIS was a great friend and the best boss I've ever had the privilege to work with and for. Some of you may remember him from the old CHRIS & JIM days, and some of you may know him as BOSS FROG.

“I want to thank everyone who came out to the station last night … The idea was to ‘put CHRIS in CHRISTMAS,’ sing some carols, and … send some good juju. And it felt like we were doing that. As we were hitting that high note on ‘Silent Night,’ I had visions of CHRIS getting out of his hospital bed, demanding his pants and going home. Well, it didn’t work out that way, but I’d like to think that maybe we sent him some positives vibes to help ease his transition from this world to the next.

“To his friends, co-workers, listeners and especially his family, his wife HEATHER and daughters TEGHAN and KELSEY, CHRIS was loved and respected by so many, especially me … Our deepest sympathies. RIP CHRIS.”

