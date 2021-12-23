Adams

LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE has announced LISA ADAMS as its new PD. No stranger to SEATTLE, ADAMS, a Pacific Northwest native, has worked in LAKE TAHOE, SAN FRANCISCO, PORTLAND, BOISE and SEATTLE. She was most recently PD/Midday Host for CUMULUS AC KQFC (MAGIC 97.9)/BOISE.

ADAMS is also a certified life and wellness coach. She’s wildly passionate about live music, craft vodkas, and quality time with her family. She also spends time with non-profits and supporting causes around skin cancer, autism, bullying, animals, the environment, and the arts.

ADAMS said, “I’m incredibly grateful and so excited to be granted this opportunity to program KPLZ! This radio station has always held a special place in my heart. I can’t wait to get started doing amazing radio again in SEATTLE! As an added bonus, my family is from here and this gives us a chance to be closer to them."

Lotus Regional Dir./Programing Mike Abrams added, “LISA is an exceptional programmer and understands the amazing vision we have for KPLZ. We are so happy to have her at the helm of this legendary station for its next chapter.”





