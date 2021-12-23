Adams

LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE has announced LISA ADAMS as its new PD along with its new lineup. No stranger to SEATTLE, ADAMS, a Pacific Northwest native, has worked in LAKE TAHOE, SAN FRANCISCO, PORTLAND, BOISE and SEATTLE. She was most recently PD/Midday Host for CUMULUS AC KQFC(MAGIC 97.9)/BOISE. Adams will host Middays on the station as well. She can be heard weekdays, 11a to 2p (PT).

In addition, KPLZ has also announced it's new AM show, MOUG & ANGIE MORNINGS (6a to 11a), PM Drive Show, JULIAN ON THE RADIO (2p to 7p), and More Music Nights on STAR 101.5 (7p to 6a).

MOUG & ANGIE first met at AUDACY's Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS, where MOUG was doing afternoons and ANGIE won a contest for a co-host who was going on maternity leave. They became fast friends and developed MOUG AND ANGIE MORNINGS, and have spent the past 2.5 years in BOISE at TOWNSQUARE's KCIX (MIX 106)/BOISE (NET NEWS 12/3).

JULIAN ON THE RADIO started his career in his hometown, WASHINGTON D.C. From there he went to CHICAGO, PHOENIX, SAN FRANCISCO and now SEATTLE. He is known for his large sneaker collection and his love of 90’s and new movies.

ADAMS said, “I’m incredibly grateful and so excited to be granted this opportunity to program KPLZ! This radio station has always held a special place in my heart. I can’t wait to get started doing amazing radio again in SEATTLE! As an added bonus, my family is from here and this gives us a chance to be closer to them."

LOTUS REGIONAL Dir./Programing MIKE ABRAMS said about ADAMS, “LISA in an exceptional programmer and understands the amazing vision we have for KPLZ. We are so happy to have her at the helm of this legendary station for its next chapter.”

He added, "I am excited and ecstatic to have these talented personalities join our heritage station KPLZ. Not only will they be part of the station, but part of the SEATTLE lifestyle. We are all looking forward to an amazing 2022 with STAR 101.5 leading the way for SEATTLE radio.”





