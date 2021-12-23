New Management

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA has announced MICHAEL O. DRISCOLL, Co-Founder and EVP/CFO, will be stepping down as CFO of the company as of DECEMBER 31st. DRISCOLL has been the CFO since JULY, 2004, and has been working with JEFFREY D. WARSHAW, CEO and Co-Founder, for more than 25 years. DRISCOLL has been with CONNOISSEUR since he was hired in 1996. He handled financing, acquisitions, human resources and operational issues. He remains at CONNOISSEUR as EVP, but will be stepping back from day-to-day management duties.

Amid the announcement, CONNOISSEUR MEDIA adds that OLIVER PRICE has been named SVP/CFO as of JANUARY 1st, 2022. Price came to CONNOISSEUR in 2012, and was most recently VP/Finance and Accounting. He has worked with WARSHAW and DRISCOLL for over nine years and is in in charge of the financial planning, budgeting and accounting functions. In the last few years, he has moved more directly into financing transactions and also worked more on acquisitions. He will now also take on additional duties and direct reports as the CFO of the company. PRICE will report directly to JEFFREY WARSHAW.

WARSAW said about DRISCOLL, “MIKE and I have worked together for a long time. In the years working with him, we have occasionally had different opinions, but never harsh words or arguments. I am glad in this new role he will get a chance to take some more time for travel and things he wanted to do, but I look forward to still working together. He will always be my partner.”





