Tempesta Says Goodbye To KMXB (Mix 94.1)/Las Vegas

AUDACY Hot AC KMXB (MIX 94.1)/LAS VEGAS' SHAWN TEMPESTA is leaving the station after over 15 years, his first full-time radio job as PM drive host. TEMPESTA was on his second stint at KMXB, previously serving as webmaster and weekend host in 2006 and 2007 before returning to the station as afternoon host in 2011 and rising to Assistant Program Director in 2016.

This also means the end of his Midday show on sister station AUDACY AC WMJX(MAGIC 106.7)/BOSTON, where he has been voice tracking since SEPTEMBER 2020. His last show there is FRIDAY (12/24).

TEMPESTA has also simultaneously co-hosted the daily television show THE MORNING BLEND on SCRIPPS’ KTNV Channel 13 LAS VEGAS since 2010 and added his daily streaming “Free 4 All” in 2019. Both will continue.

TEMPESTA said, "I am going to be able to catch my breath after a solid 20+ months of 17 hour days, and my kids will get to see their dad again. Which I'm hugely looking forward to. Thank you for everything, and see you soon."

