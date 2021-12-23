Murphy

KYLE MURPHY has departed CHESTERMAN COMMUNICATIONS Classic Country KSJB-A/JAMESTOWN, ND, where he had done mornings since AUGUST. The station will also pick up PREMIERE NETWORKS’ syndicated overnight show, AFTER MIDNITE WITH GRANGER SMITH, effective JANUARY 1st.

Prior to joining KSJB, MURPHY was PD at BASIN RADIO Country KGWY (FOX COUNTRY 100.7)/GILLETTE, WY. He joined the station as morning personality in JULY of last year. Prior to KGWY, he had been an on-air personality and producer at Country KAAR and Classic Rock KMBR/BUTTE, MT since 2017. Previous radio gigs include afternoons at KCLS (96X ROCK)/ST. GEORGE, UT; mornings/Assistant Brand Mgr. at Classic Rock KZHK (95.9 THE HAWK)/ST. GEORGE; and overnight and weekend talent at Rock KBER/SALT LAKE CITY.

Reach MURPHY here.

« see more Net News