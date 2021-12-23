Merves

CUMULUS MEDIA has named JARED MERVES SVP/Digital for the company where he will report to Pres. & CEO MARY BERNER effective January 18, 2022. MERVES will lead and further shape the Company’s digital strategy with a focus on generating revenue across multiple CUMULUS MEDIA platforms and channels.

MERVES was most recently Chief Revenue Officer/DISTRIBUTED MEDIA LAB, which had acquired WUNDERVUE, a company he founded to support media companies and advertising agencies in their digital transformation, operations, product development, and growth opportunities. Previously, MERVES was Chief Digital Officer of BELO AND COMPANY in DALLAS. MERVES also held significant digital roles at TEGNA and CARS.COM.

BERNER said, “JARED has been at the forefront of digital media throughout his career and has helped many companies propel their businesses forward through innovation. Digital has been a critical and successful pillar of our business strategy, and JARED brings the experience, creativity and technical expertise to build on that foundation and catapult us to the next level.”

MERVES added, “CUMULUS MEDIA is a leading player in the growing market for all forms of audio. I’m thrilled to be joining such a talented team as we drive accelerated digital revenue and pursue opportunities across the multi-dimensional space.”

