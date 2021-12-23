Cancelling CES Plans

The CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION is still proceeding with plans to host CES 2022 in LAS VEGAS JANUARY 5th - 8th, but a significant rise in COVID cases due to the OMICRON variant has prompted several companies to drop out of the tech convention, including iHEARTMEDIA. Others reported are T-MOBILE, AMAZON, FACEBOOK parent META and TWITTER.

An iHEARTMEDIA statement said, “We were looking forward to seeing you at our iHEARTRADIO LIVE at CES party at AREA 15 on THURSDAY, JANUARY 6th, 2022 to share a special performance by SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA — but to keep our friends and partners safe during this unpredictable time, we’ve made the decision to cancel the event."

CTA expects attendance to be down 50% or more from previous levels. CES 2020, the last time the convention was held in LAS VEGAS, drew 170,000 attendees.

CTA said on the CES Website, "We are actively tracking the emerging news and science around the new OMICRON variant. We will continue to monitor and adjust our plans and health protocols as necessary."

RBR+TVBR is reporting that while unconfirmed, key iHEARTMEDIA executives will still be in attendance at CES 2022 and that only this event has been cancelled.

