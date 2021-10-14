Coldplay (Photo: James Marcus Haney)

COLDPLAY singer CHRIS MARTIN says the band will stop making music as a group in 2025. The vocalist made the announcement during a pre-recorded BBC radio show, which he is co-presenting with British host JO WHILEY.

WHILEY asked MARTIN during the show, “Will there come a time when COLDPLAY stop?”

MARTIN replied, “Well, I know – I can tell you, we’re going to do – I think we have three more – our last proper record will come out at the end of 2025. And I think after that we’ll only tour – and maybe we’ll do some sort of collaborative things … but the COLDPLAY catalogue as it were, finishes then.”

The LONDON, UK band is composed of MARTIN, JONNY BUCKLAND, GUY BERRYMAN and WILL CHAMPION, and was formed in 1996. They have altogether released nine albums since their debut, PARACHUTES, came out in 2000. In that time, they have won seven GRAMMY Awards and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

VARIETY has more on the story.

