Dua Lipa: Single For The Holidays (Photo: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com)

DUA LIPA and ANWAR HADID have reportedly broken up just in time for the holidays, according to US WEEKLY. The source claimed that the “Love Again” singer, 26, and HADID, 22, are “on a break” after more than two years of dating.

Another source revealed to PEOPLE that “DUA and ANWAR are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart. They're figuring things out right now.”

The pair first started dating in JUNE 2019, just weeks after LIPA broke up with her now-ex-boyfriend, ISAAC CAREW. LIPA had attended HADID's party for CAREW's birthday, where they first "cozied up." The duo LIPA went public at the AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS in 2019. Last year, LIPA marked her one-year anniversary with HADID by sharing a series of photos of the two of them and writing “nothing sweeter than 365 days joint at the hip with you,” capping it off with a red heart emoji.

Earlier this month, THE SUN reported talks of the celebrity couple splitting. The outlet stated that the pair tried to “salvage” their relationship, and ultimately opted to go their separate ways as the relationship remained “on the rocks.”

« see more Net News