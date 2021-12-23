Joni Mitchell (Photo: catwalker / Shutterstock.com)

Just in time for CHRISTMAS, JONI MITCHELL has debuted the first official music video for “River,” taken from her landmark 1971 album "Blue." Director MATVEY REZANOV and SKAZKA STUDIOS employ animated watercolor painting to capture the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to MITCHELLs prolific creativity as a painter.

Last SUNDAY, the 44th KENNEDY CENTER HONORS celebration was held in WASHINGTON, D.C., where MITCHELL was honored for a lifetime of artistic achievement. NORAH JONES, ELLE GOULDING, BRANDI CARLILE, BRITTANY HOWARD and HERBIE HANCOCK all paid tribute to JONI at the HONORS GALA with performances of her songs.

At a WHITE HOUSE reception honoring the recipients of the 44th KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, President JOE BIDEN praised MITCHELL’s music. “JONI, your words and melodies touch the deepest parts of our soul… And she does it by letting us in, by sharing what’s deeply personal and yet universal. It’s why millions of people will listen to her songs and feel they were written just for them. You’re a master at your craft.”

MITCHELL’s boxed set, "Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)," has been nominated for the 2022 GRAMMY for BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM. It is the 17th Grammy nomination she has received since her first in 1969. To date, she has won nine GRAMMYS.

A few days before the show, the RECORDING ACADEMY will honor MITCHELL as its 2022 MUSICARES PERSON OF THE YEAR with an event scheduled for SATURDAY, JANUARY 29th.

To mark the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the release of "Blue," RHINO released "Blue 50 (Demos & Outtakes)," a digital EP with five previously unreleased recordings from the making of "Blue," including an alternate take of “River.”

Those songs were released again this OCTOBER as part of "JONI MITCHELL Archives Vol. 2: The REPRISE Years (1968-1971)," containing nearly six hours of her unreleased home, studio, and live recordings covering the period of her first four studio albums.

The collection follows JONI through one of the most creative times of her career and uncovers several unreleased originals, including a recording JIMI HENDRIX made in 1968 of MITCHELL’s show in OTTAWA, a recording of her acclaimed debut at CARNEGIE HALL on FEBRUARY 1st, 1969, and concert at the PARIS THEATRE in LONDON on OCTOBER 29th, 1970 that was broadcast on the BBC and featured singer-songwriter JAMES TAYLOR joining MITCHELL to perform with her during the second half of the show.

