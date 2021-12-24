Exclusive DJ Mixes To Kick Off 2022

APPLE MUSIC has launched 24 new and exclusive DJ Mixes to kick off the new year, which will include a diverse array of artists including CHARLI XCX, PINKPANTHERESS, DJ DRAMA, ILLENUIUM, JUST BLAZE, and more. The mixes come to APPLE MUSIC from over 12 countries and span an array of musical styles, including dance, electronic, pop, hip-hop, Latin, and more.

The exclusive DJ mixes are now available to stream on-demand on APPLE MUSIC. Additionally, on DECEMBER 31st APPLE MUSIC 1 will broadcast each of the 24 exclusive DJ mixes back-to-back to close out 2021 and ring in the new year and APPLE MUSIC HITS will play out a selection of mixes from in-house talent including DJ SPINNA at 6p (PT), Kenny Dope at 10p (PT), STRETCH AND BOBBITO 8p (PT), as well as JUST BLAZE 5p (PT).

CHARLI XCX said, “In this set, I mix up a lot of amazing songs that really heavily influenced my upcoming album ‘CRASH’. Songs from JANET, PRINCE, CAMEO, MARIAH CAREY—just songs that have a retro sort of rhythmic feel to them. Songs with incredible snare drums often, and songs that make you want to dance.”

