Britney Spears (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

BRITNEY SPEARS is hinting that she is working on new music. The 40 year-old Pop Star who was just recently released from a 13-year Conservatorship under her father's control spoke out on social media, highlighting her accomplishments, calling her family out and claiming she would be her own cheerleader (NET NEWS 11/12).

SPEARS said in an INSTAGRAM post, "I just read up on myself and this is what I found: Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning pop icon BRITNEY SPEARS is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the US alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to NIELSEN MUSIC. SPEARS has sold 33.6 million albums in the US and ranks as the 18th-best selling album artist in the NIELSEN era. Her songs have drawn 25 billion in cumulative radio airplay audience and 2.6 billion on-demand US audio and video streams combined and she's sold 39.8 million singles (36.9 million via downloads)."

SPEARS went on to share that she is reminding herself and the world of who she is. "Yes … I will be my own cheerleader … why ???? I'm here to remind my white 'classy' family that I haven't forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!⁣" she continued, adding: "Pssss new song in the works … I'm gonna let you know what I mean.”

Click here for video of SPEARS working on vocal techniques.





« see more Net News