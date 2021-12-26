BTS: Under The Weather (Photo: Sylvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com)

Three members of the K-pop group BTS have been infected with COVID after returning from abroad, including a series of shows at LOS ANGELES' SOFI STADIUM, their management agency said.

RM and JIN were diagnosed on SATURDAY evening, joining SUGA, who tested positive for the virus on FRIDAY.

All three took their second vaccinations in AUGUST, according to their management company.

The four other members -- J-HOPE, JUNGKOOK, V and JIMIN remain symptom-free.

RM has exhibited no particular symptoms while JIN is showing mild symptoms including light fever and is undergoing self-treatment at home. SUGA wasn't exhibiting symptoms, either, and was quaranted at home.

RM had tested negative after returning from the U.S. earlier this month, but was later diagnosed with the virus ahead of his scheduled release from self-quarantine, the agency said.

Last THURSDAY (12/23), BTS dropped an alternate video showing its seven members doing a practice dance routine to a holiday remix for its GRAMMY-nominated “Butter” single.

Unlike the official video, the new one is more casual and playful, with the band appearing to be in a studio with a balloon display spelling out “Happy Holidays” wearing holiday-season sweaters, head pieces shaped like antlers and bunny earswith some tinsel tied around their necks, shoulders and waists.

Early in DECEMBER, the group additionally announced they’d be taking their first break since 2019.

