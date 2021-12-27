Florence

DIMES MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KWWV (WILD 106.1)/SAN LUIS OBISPO has inked MATTHEW "DOUGHBOY" FLORENCE PD/mornings. FLORENCE is the former CUMULUS Top 40/Rhythmic KVYB/OXNARD-VENTURA and SANTA BARBARA PD. FLORENCE left KVYB in JUNE 2019. He joined DIMES MEDIA/SAN LUIS OBISPO in a sales capacity in JANUARY 2020.

In addition to his work at KWWV, FLORENCE will program DIMES MEDIA Country KRKC-A (104.9 K285FW) and Top 40 KRKC (POP 102.1)/KING CITY, CA.

FLORENCE succeeds longtime KWWV PD/mornings JOJO LOPEZ. LOPEZ will continue to do on- air work for DIMES MEDIA and also continues his on-air work for STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP stations on the West Coast.

FLORENCE tells ALL ACCESS, "I'm really excited to be back with the station that started it all off for me back in 1998, and I am extremely grateful to DIMES MEDIA President ERIC FAHNOE, and the entire team at DIMES for giving me this opportunity."

You can reach out to FLORENCE at matthew.florence@dimescentralcoast.com.





