Flip to Spanish Hits

At midnight on DECEMBER 26th, NOALMARK BROADCASTING CORPORATION KKBE A-F/ROSWELL, NM changed call letters and format after stunting CHRISTMAS to Spanish Hits as 93.7 LA QUE MANDA EN ROSWELL, KBIM-A (AM910) and K229BV (93.7 FM LA LEY). On-air personalities include ROSWELL’s own LA YAQUESITA (middays), EL BUENO, LA FEA Y EL MALO (mornings), ERAZNO Y LA CHOKOLATA (afternoons), DR. CESAR LOZANO and FUTBOL DE PRIMERA. The station will air SPANISH 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer games.

GM JESSE RIOS said; “It’s a pleasure to serve the growing HISPANIC community here in ROSWELL, playing all the regional-MEXICAN Hits and having top-notch on-air talent will provide the HISPANIC community of ROSWELL with what they have been wanting in a station. We are excited and proud to be a part of ROSWELL’s LATINO community.”

