New Bull in town

iHEARTMEDIA’s former Alternative WZDA (ALT 103.9)/DAYTON, OH has flipped to Country as 103.9 THE BULL after first stunting with holiday music as “CHRISTMAS 103.9” for a month. The new station is launching with 5,000 songs in a row. No airstaff information is available yet on the station’s new web site or FACEBOOK page.

The station re-branded from X103.9 to ALT 103.9 in 2015, retaining its Alternative format (NET NEWS 8/31/15).

