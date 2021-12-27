-
Dayton’s Former WZDA (Alt 103.9) Goes Country As 103.9 The Bull
by Phyllis Stark
December 27, 2021 at 9:44 AM (PT)
-
iHEARTMEDIA’s former Alternative WZDA (ALT 103.9)/DAYTON, OH has flipped to Country as 103.9 THE BULL after first stunting with holiday music as “CHRISTMAS 103.9” for a month. The new station is launching with 5,000 songs in a row. No airstaff information is available yet on the station’s new web site or FACEBOOK page.
The station re-branded from X103.9 to ALT 103.9 in 2015, retaining its Alternative format (NET NEWS 8/31/15).