Cenla Broadcasting's Alexandria, LA Stations Collect Personal Care Items For Veterans
by DC Rahe
December 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM (PT)
On DECEMBER 21st, CENLA BROADCASTING Country KRRV/ALEXANDRIA, LA PD MELISSA FROST and Classic Rock sister KZMZ PD PAT CLOUD delivered a record breaking amount of personal care items to the veterans at the VA HOSPITAL in PINEVILLE, LA, for the holidays. The items were collected by CENLA staffers in conjunction with SOUTH WEST BEVERAGE.