Melissa Frost (far left) and Pat Cloud (center) with VA Hospital staff

On DECEMBER 21st, CENLA BROADCASTING Country KRRV/ALEXANDRIA, LA PD MELISSA FROST and Classic Rock sister KZMZ PD PAT CLOUD delivered a record breaking amount of personal care items to the veterans at the VA HOSPITAL in PINEVILLE, LA, for the holidays. The items were collected by CENLA staffers in conjunction with SOUTH WEST BEVERAGE.





