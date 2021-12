Melissa Frost (far left), Pat Cloud (center) with VA Hospital staff)

On DECEMBER 21st, KRRV PD MELISSA FROST and KZMZ PD PAT CLOUD delivered a record breaking amount of personal care items to the Veterans at the VA HOSPITAL PINEVILLE, LA, collected by members of CENLA BROADCASTING (KRRV, KZMZ, KKST, Q93) and SOUTH WEST BEVERAGE.





