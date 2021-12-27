Bieber Rules Spotify (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

JUSTIN BIEBER has become the first artist in SPOTIFY history to hit 90 million monthly listeners, with ED SHEERAN #2 (80.5m), followed by THE WEEKND (78m), ARIANA GRANDE (73.4m) and DUA LIPA (66.7m) rounding out the all-time Top Five. ,

The rest of the Top 10 features ADELE (66.2m), COLDPLAY (62.3m), TAYLOR SWIFT (60.7m), ELTON JOHN (60m) and DOJA CAT (56.7m).

BIEBER Bieber released his sixth studio album, "Justice," in MARCH; featuring the hit singles “Holy," “Lonely," “Anyone," “Hold On," “Ghost," and the global smash hit “Peaches” featuring DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON. He followed this up with his "Freedom" EP in APRIL

Earlier this year, BIEBER broke another SPOTIFY record, by attracting 83.3m listens in AUGUST. The previous record was held by ARIANA GRANDE who had been sitting around the 82m mark.

« see more Net News