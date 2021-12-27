From Santa To Rock

WASHINGTON INTERSTATE BROADCASTING COMPANY Adult Hits K268BN/105.5 KUKN-HD2/LONGVIEW, WA, which had been playing CHRISTMAS music since NOVEMBER as 101.5 THE SLEIGH has flipped to Rock as “SOLID ROCK, THE ALL NEW101.5 THE BLITZ" as of yesterday afternoon (12/27).

The first songs played were METALLICA's "Fuel," THE BEASTIE BOYS; "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right" and LED ZEPPELIN's "Rock And Roll."

Station GM/PD JOHN PAUL said, “We’ve been hearing from people who are unhappy with all the commercials and talk on ROCKET 107. THE BLITZ isn’t Classic Rock, it’s Solid Rock. We’ll be focusing on iconic rock songs from the '90s, '80s, 2000s with some massive songs from the '70s, including FOO FIGHTERS, PEARL JAM, STAIND, LED ZEPPELIN, NIRVANA, LINKIN PARK, METALLICA, AC/DC and more. We’ll offer very limited commercials and interruptions."

PAUL added, “For those that loved the Classic Hits that used to play on 101.5 THE WAVE, they can hear them on HOMETEAM 100.7 FM and 1490 AM and KLOG. K-LOG now plays The Greatest Hits Of All Time.”

You can listen to THE BLITZ at www.1015theblitz.com.

