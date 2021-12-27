Sold

Several radio station sale agreements have been filed since ALL ACCESS went into holiday semi-hiatus mode on DECEMBER 15th.

Among the deals landing in the FCC database to date, the price for ABC RADIO's previously-announced sale of Sports KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES, WEPN-A (1050 ESPN)/NEW YORK, and WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO and the LMA rights to operate Sports WEPN-F (98.7 ESPN)/NEW YORK to GOOD KARMA BROADCASTING, LLC is $15 million ($1 million at closing, $14 million in quarterly payments of $500,000). ABC is also selling Sports KESN (ESPN DALLAS 103.3FM)/ALLEN-DALLAS, TX to VCY AMERICA, INC. for $9.25 million.

GRADY W. TURNER is selling Country WZTR (THUNDER 104.3)/DAHLONEGA, GA to AUGUSTA RADIO FELLOWSHIP INSTITUTE, INC. for $800,000.

CURTIS MEDIA's CRESCENT MEDIA GROUP LLC is selling Sports WSJS-A (SPORTS HUB) and the construction permit for W276DS/WINSTON-SALEM, NC to TRUTH BROADCASTING CORPORATION for $625,000 ($125,000 cash, $500,000 in a promissory note) plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

BARBARA ALLSUP's ZIA BROADCASTING CO. LLC is selling Sports KWKA-A, News-Talk KCLV-A, AC KTQM-F, and Country KCLV-F/CLOVIS, NM and Country KQTY-F/BORGER, TX and its real property to RICKIE LEE KEEFER and DAVID LANSFORD's ZIA RADIO GROUP, LLC for $200,000 (half cash, half in a promissory note).

97.5 INVESTMENT TX LLC and GRUPO RADIO CENTRO TX, LLC are selling their shares in 97.5 HOLDINGS TX, INC. to LUZ MARÍA RYGARD for $100,000. 97.5 LICENSEE TX, LLC, licensee of Spanish News-Talk KAMA-A, Regional Mexican KBNA-F (KÉ BUENA 97.5), and Sports KQBU-A (LONE STAR SPORTS 920)/EL PASO, TX, is owned by 97.5 INVESTMENT TX LLC (75%) and GRUPO RADIO CENTRO TX, LLC (25%).

SIMON T's BS&T WIRELESS, INC. is selling Top 40 KGHT (HOT 100.5)/EL JEBEL, CO; Classic Hits KTND (THUNDER 93.5), K226BU, and K261EG/ASPEN, CO; K226BV/OLD SNOWMASS, CO; and K226CD/GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO to ROARING FORK BROADCASTING COMPANY LLC for $175,000 ($45,000 deposit, $130,000 in promissory notes).

CENTRO FAMILIAR CRISTIANO is selling K208BY/MOSES LAKE, WA to FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF RIVERVIEW for $23,000.The primary station will be the buyer's Religion KOLU/PASCO, WA.

WORD RADIO EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION is selling Religion WMTP/CONWAY, NH to NH GOSPEL RADIO, INC. for $25,000.

THE POWER FOUNDATION is selling W257EN/CORDELE, GA to HAMMETT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CORP. for $15,000. The primary station will be the buyer's Variety WKTF-A/VIENNA, GA.

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION is selling K275CU/MONTEREY, CA to FUSION RADIO LLC for $75,000. The primary station is listed as PRUNDALE EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION FOR CENTRAL CALIFORNIA Christian Worship KARW (AIR1)/SALINAS, CA.

SUSAN B. BUSHELL is selling K257BE/LOS GATOS, CA to PUNJABI AMERICAN MEDIA, LLC for $200,000. The buyer will rebroadcast KUFX-HD3/SAN JOSE on the translator.

VOICE MINISTRIES OF FARMINGTON, INC. is donating Religion KPCL (PASSION RADIO)/FARMINGTON, NM; Contemporary Christian KLJH (SUPER STATION 107.1 FM)/BAYFIELD, CO; K300BN/MANCOS, CO; and KLJH boosters in BLOOMFIELD, NM, FARMINGTON, NM, PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO, and CORTEZ, CO to NATIVE AMERICAN CHRISTIAN VOICE, INC.

And ALOHA STATION TRUST II LLC is donating Sports WIRO-A (simulcasting WZWB-A/KENOVA, WV as FOX SPORTS 1230 & 1430)/IRONTON, OH to KW MINISTRIES, INC.

