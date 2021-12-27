Ell (Photo: Edgar Evan)

STONEY CREEK RECORDS artist LINDSAY ELL is scheduled to take over the rotating celebrity-hosted midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of JANUARY, beginning on MONDAY, JANUARY 3rd and continuing through FRIDAY, JANUARY 28th.

Fans can listen to ELL from 10a-2p (PT) on GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, or over air locally on weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).

