Lindsay Ell To Host Middays On KKGO (Go Country 105)/Los Angeles In January
by Phyllis Stark
December 28, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
STONEY CREEK RECORDS artist LINDSAY ELL is scheduled to take over the rotating celebrity-hosted midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of JANUARY, beginning on MONDAY, JANUARY 3rd and continuing through FRIDAY, JANUARY 28th.
Fans can listen to ELL from 10a-2p (PT) on GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, or over air locally on weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).