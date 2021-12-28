Officers Elected

The Independent Broadcasters Association’s (IBA) announced the election of the Board of Directors officers. RON STONE was re-elected for a second term as President/Exec. Dir. DARRELL CALTON remains as Chairman/Assistant Secretary and ALLEN DICK stays as VP/Treasurer. TONY RENDA replaced MIKE FLOOD as Secretary/Assistant Treasurer.

Stone commented, “I am pleased that the Board has reelected three of the founding officers for an additional term. I am very excited to have TONY RENDA as one of our leaders in the next term. TONY has been instrumental in helping the IBA with many of the initiatives we took on in our first two years. The IBA has succeeded in its first 18 months delivering many new ways for its members to save on operational cost, create new revenues, and benefit from all the professionals in the industry that are working with us. We have said from the beginning that a large independent membership provides scale and with scale we can deliver many great things for independent broadcasters. I am looking forward to working with our management team to establish new goals for the IBA for 2022 and 2023.”

