GOOD KARMA BRANDS (GKB) News/Talk/Sports ESPN 1000/CHICAGO has promoted DANNY ZEDERMAN from Executive Producer of "Kap & J. Hood" to Director of Content starting January 3rd. During his 15 years at ESPN 1000, he was the executive producer for multiple shows; “SILVY & CARMEN”, “MAC, JURKO & HARRY”, and “CARMEN & JURKO”.

Zederman stated, “I’m grateful to GOOD KARMA BRANDS for the opportunity and am excited to work alongside ESPN 1000’s Market Manager, KEITH WILLIAMS, to lead and collaborate with our talented teammates and partners. My goal is to continue entertaining our fans, grow the ESPN CHICAGO brand on all platforms and add value to the community.”

ESPN CHICAGO MM KEITH WILLIAMS, said, “We’re excited to announce DANNY ZEDERMAN as ESPN CHICAGO’s Director of Content. DANNY’s strategy and vision for our team in the future will allow us to grow to serve our partners, fans and teammates.”

