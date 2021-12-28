GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO has promoted "KAP & J. HOOD" Exec. Producer DANNY ZEDERMAN to Dir. of Content, starting JANUARY 3rd.



WILLIAMS said, “We’re excited to announce DANNY ZEDERMAN as ESPN CHICAGO’s Director of Content. DANNY’s strategy and vision for our team in the future will allow us to grow to serve our partners, fans and teammates.”



ZEDERMAN said, “I’m grateful to GOOD KARMA BRANDS for the opportunity and am excited to work alongside ESPN 1000’s Market Manager, KEITH WILLIAMS, to lead and collaborate with our talented teammates and partners. My goal is to continue entertaining our fans, grow the ESPN CHICAGO brand on all platforms and add value to the community.”

« see more Net News