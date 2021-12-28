Fadel (PC: NPR)

LEILA FADEL, national correspondent for NPR/LOS ANGELES, has been named the fourth host of NPR's "Morning Edition," and its news podcast "Up First." FADEL will be based at NPR headquarters in WASHINGTON, DC.

FADEL stated, “This work is about telling stories that reflect our nation and the world as it is, to have conversations that illuminate and that hold our public officials to account. No place does this work better than NPR. I’m excited to take my years of field reporting, at home and abroad, to the host chair and work with a team I’ve long admired.”

"We are delighted to have LEILA join the "Morning Edition" team. She has had an exceptional career to date, covering some of the biggest stories of our time on both the national and international stage," said NPR VP/News Programming SARAH GILBERT. “LEILA’s experience and range as a journalist and host made her the natural choice for this role, which she will take up from FEBRUARY of 2022, based in DC.”





