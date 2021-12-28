Sloan

SABRINA SLOAN departed the morning co-host position at GCC BEND LLC's Country KSJJ/BEND, OR, on DECEMBER 23rd to relocate back to FLORIDA. Prior to KSJJ, SLOAN was APD and morning host at COMBINED COMMUNICATIONS' crosstown Country KMTK (99.7 THE BULL).

KSJJ OM MIKE FLANAGAN expects to name a replacement soon to pair with current co-host RL GARRIGUS.

