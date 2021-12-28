-
KSJJ/Bend, OR Morning Co-Host Sabrina Sloan Departs
by Phyllis Stark
December 28, 2021 at 11:25 AM (PT)
SABRINA SLOAN departed the morning co-host position at GCC BEND LLC's Country KSJJ/BEND, OR, on DECEMBER 23rd to relocate back to FLORIDA. Prior to KSJJ, SLOAN was APD and morning host at COMBINED COMMUNICATIONS' crosstown Country KMTK (99.7 THE BULL).
KSJJ OM MIKE FLANAGAN expects to name a replacement soon to pair with current co-host RL GARRIGUS.